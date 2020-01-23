SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder Singh

Capt. Amarinder Singh: He is the Chief Minister of Punjab, and is widely credited for the party's good performance in the state at a time when Congress suffered a rout elsewhere in the country.

A day after the Akali Dal accused Amarinder Singh of making the Gandhi family happy to "save" his chair, the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday retorted, saying the SAD was not quitting the NDA at the Centre to save Harsimrat Kaur Badal's chair in the Union cabinet.

Following the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to not contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the amended Citizenship Act, Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday too dared the party to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had asked him not to issue "ridiculous" statements which only exposed his "subservience" to the Gandhi family and his desire to make the "family happy to save" his chair.

On Wednesday, Singh asked Badal to explain how his demand for the Akalis to quit the NDA over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amounted to "subservience" to the Gandhi family.

"Or are you trying to say that lakhs of people out on the streets to protest against CAA are doing so simply out of subservience to the Gandhi family," Singh said.

The SAD chief had also said that by opposing the CAA, the chief minister was opposing the relief given to Sikhs under the amended law.

The chief minister, in a statement here on Wednesday, said his chair was "quite secure".

"But apparently, you (Badal) are worried about your wife Harsimrat's chair in the Union cabinet and do not want her to lose that at any cost," said Singh, adding that this could be the reason for SAD refusing to walk out of the NDA despite claiming to take a stand against CAA.

As he questioned Badal's logic in interpreting his criticism of SAD's stand on CAA as being "anti-Sikh", Singh sent the Akali chief a copy of 'Mein Kampf', advising him to read Adolf Hitler's autobiography to understand the "dangerous implications of the unconstitutional" legislation passed by the central government, of which the Akalis are a part.

Given the "current attempts" by the Centre to "replicate Hitler's agenda" in India, it was important for the SAD leaders to read the former German Chancellor's autobiography before coming out with "irrational reactions" on CAA, said Singh.

The chief minister said that the recent statements of various Akali leaders, including Badal, clearly exposed their "ignorance" on the sensitive issue and urged him to read the book and decide "whether it's country first or political expediency".

"Supporting the bill in both houses of Parliament and in the Vidhan Sabha and opposing it on other platforms is unbecoming of a political leader," the CM said in a letter sent to Badal along with the book.

Singh recalled that during the last Vidhan Sabha session, he had promised to send SAD copies of 'Mein Kampf', which in English translates to 'my struggles.'

"These were his (Hitler's) beliefs which he sold to the German people in his rise to power which later became his governments policy, when his Nazi party assumed office," wrote the chief minister.

Taking a jibe at Amarinder Singh, the SAD chief said that he had chosen to learn his history lessons from 'Mein Kampf' and not dozens of books written by Sikhs recounting state sponsored attack on the Golden Temple and genocide of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984.

Badal in a statement said he would soon be sending across a bundle of books written by prominent Sikh scholars detailing how the Congress party and its first family had "planned and engineered" the attack on 'Harmandar Sahib' as well as the "mass killing" of Sikhs in Delhi and other parts of the country.

"I am sure these books will refresh your memory and remove the selective amnesia which has clouded your mind. Please do give the books space in your library and read them also. You will never again give inane suggestions to anyone," he said.