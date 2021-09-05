RSS distances itself from Panchajanya article targeting Infosys

Infosys | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 7,02,898.22 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 17,078.94 crore Infosys tumbled by Rs 10,053.22 crore to Rs 7,24,701.90 crore

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has distanced itself from an article published in its mouthpiece ‘Panchajanya’ accusing IT giant Infosys of “negligence” over glitches in the Centre’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal and new Income Tax (I-T) portal.

Sunil Ambekar, all-India publicity in-charge of RSS said in a tweet on September 5 that Panchjanya is not mouthpiece of the RSS and the article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the Sangh. Ambekar also acknowledged seminal contribution of Infosys in country's development.



As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author. @editorvskbharat

“As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author,” Ambekar said in a tweet in Hindi and English.

"Panchjanya is not mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS," Ambekar said in another tweet.

The RSS-associated weekly magazine's cover story for September titled Saakh Aur Aghaat carried a picture of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy stating the company has ‘messed up’ the execution, The Hindu reported.

The article questioned if Infosys is as negligent in its service to its clients abroad. Panchajanya editor Hitesh Shankar told The Hindu that while the company’s reputation may have given the magazine a pause over a cover story like this, “but the implications for the people have been grave, it is an issue that directly hits crores of taxpayers, both direct and indirect.”

In August, the Ministry of Finance had summoned Infosys as the new IT portal continued to see glitches even 2.5 months after the launch. The portal was not accessible from August 21.