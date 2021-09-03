RSS mouthpiece Panchajanya targets Infosys over new Income Tax portal glitches

Tech major Infosys has received backlash from RSS mouthpiece 'Panchajanya' over the controversy around the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal and the new Income Tax portal of the government of India.

The RSS associated weekly magazine's cover story for September titled 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' accompanying a picture of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has ‘messed up’ the execution, reported The Hindu.

The article questions if Infosys is as negligent in its service to its clients abroad. “Will Infosys give its foreign clients the same low quality service,” asks the article.

Furthermore, it claims that Infosys had won contracts to develop government websites after emerging as the lowest bidder in the tender process.

Beside questioning its work ethic, the article also alleges that there have been several accusations on the company for financing left-wingers, anti-nationalists, media portals and fact checking pages to create unrest in the country.

Speaking on the matter 'Panchajanya' editor Hitesh Shankar told Hindu that while the reputation of the company may have given the magazine a pause over a cover story like this, “but the implications for the people have been grave, it is an issue that directly hits crores of taxpayers, both direct and indirect.”

“It’s not the question of one company or its reputation but the harm done to the taxpayers due to the mess,” he added.

In August, the Ministry of Finance had summoned Infosys as the new IT portal continued to see glitches even 2.5 months after the launch. The portal was not accessible from August 21.

The new income tax portal went live on June 7 and ran into glitches the next day. It was flagged by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who met the Infosys executives on June 22.