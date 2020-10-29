Rethink on political entry: Rajinikanth disowns ‘leaked letter’, confirms information on health condition

Putting an end to rumours and speculations that were triggered by a “leaked letter” that suggested actor Rajinikanth would step away from politics over health concerns, he disowned the letter publicly on October 29. However, the actor did not instantly clarify if he would rethink his political career plans but announced that he would take a decision on the same soon.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote: “I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and announce my political stand at an appropriate time.” The 69-year-old actor, who has been vocal about several political issues over the past years, but is yet to formally join politics, also informed that the “letter is not mine but the information on my health and the doctors’ advice is true.”

Notably, Rajinikanth’s statement comes just months ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, which was supposed to mark his political debut.

The letter that hinted at Rajinikanth backing away from his formal entry into politics started circulating online on October 28. It suggested that doctors have advised the actor to take a step back from his political ambitions in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reported NDTV. The doctors have reportedly told Rajinikanth that he is old now and has already undergone a kidney transplant; your immune system is weak compared to others and you can easily contract COVID-19.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The leaked letter, which was believed to have been written by the actor, stated that a traditional election campaign could affect Rajinikanth’s health.