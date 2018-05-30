Repolling today in UP's Kairana, Maharashtra's Gondiya after EVM malfunction mar bypolls

As allegations of EVM malfunctioning rocked the Lok Sabha bypoll in Kairana on Monday, the Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repolling in 73 booths of Kairana parliamentary constituency.

The EC agreed to the repolling recommendation made by a Returning Officer and decided to conduct them on Wednesday between 7 am and 6 pm. Most of these 73 booths are in Nakud and Gangoi Assembly constituencies. And five of them in Shamli.

49 booths in Maharashtra's Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency would also go for repolling after EVM malfunctioning were reported here on Monday.

District Magistrate Saharanpur, PK Pandey had earlier said, “There were reports of VVPAT malfunctioning from many booths yesterday. So now after all the scrutiny we have sent recommendation to Election Commission for re-polling on 73 booths. The polling booths which are recommended for re-polling include 45 booths from Gangoh and 23 booths from Nakud, 4 booths in Shamli and one booth in Thana Bhawan area. All these booths witnessed less than 40% polling on Monday in bypolls.”