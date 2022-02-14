Refrain from violating the silence period, Election Commission tells media

File Image: PTI

The Election Commission of India on February 14 reiterated its guidelines and asked media to comply with provisions that prohibit the display of “poll matter” during the so-called silence period.

The reminder comes on the day Goa and Uttarakhand vote for a new assembly, while 55 seats go to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the five state elections.

During the silence period, which kicks in almost 36 hours before the polling day and ends once voting is over, parties and candidates are prohibited from campaigning publically or through TV or digital media.

“In this regard, attention of all media is invited to the Section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 that prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency," the poll panel said in a statement on February 14, re-producing a portion of Section 126 of RP Act.

An “election matter”, as defined under Section 126 of the Representation of People Act,1951 is any matter intended or calculated to influence or affect the result of an election.

A violation of the provisions is punishable with imprisonment up to two years, or with fine or both.

“The commission once again reiterates that the TV/Radio, channels and cable networks/internet website/social media platforms should ensure that the contents of the programmes telecast/broadcast/ displayed by them during the period of 48 hours referred to in Section 126 do not contain any material. including views/appeals by panelists/participants that may be construed as promoting/prejudicing the prospect of any party party or candidate(s) or influencing the results of the election. This shall among other things include display of any opinion poll and of standard debates, analysis, visuals and sound-bytes,” the panel said.