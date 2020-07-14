Rajasthan Political Crisis: Govind Singh Dotasara appointed as state unit chief

Govind Singh Dotasara was appointed as the Chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee hours after Sachin Pilot was removed from the post.



Congratulations to Govind Singh Dotasara ji for being appointed as President of #Rajasthan PCC. I am sure under the guidance and able leadership of HCP Soniaji and Rahulji - you will strengthen organisation and take everyone along. Wish you all success. pic.twitter.com/gGdNtV6sf2

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 14, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the decision through a Twitter post, in which he congratulated Govind Singh Dotasara.

Besides, Gehlot announced that Ganesh Ghogra, Abhishek Choudhary and Hem Singh Shekhawat will be appointed as the State President of Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal respectively.

Earlier today, NSUI state president Abhimanyu Poonia had tendered his resignation after Sachin Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

Poonia had claimed that about 400-500 post holders in the Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal had resigned in protest against the development.

Pilot had, on Sunday, declared an open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, claiming the chief minister does not enjoy majority.

Following this, the Congress, on July 14, passed a resolution to remove Pilot from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan as well as the chief of Congress' Rajasthan unit.