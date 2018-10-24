App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Will a third front be able to oust BJP and Congress from the state?

The Left parties have forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Janata Dal (Secular). Besides, the state is witnessing an influx of new players

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just weeks before Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls, a third front is emerging in the state, Hindustan Times has reported.

Many political parties, barring the BJP and its nemesis Congress, are coming together to oust the national parties from the state.

The Left parties have forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Janata Dal (Secular). Besides, the state is witnessing an influx of new players in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be in Jaipur on October 28 to kick off his party's campaign in Rajasthan.

related news

Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal is expected to announce a new political party during a rally in Jaipur on October 29.  Beniwal is also reportedly in talks with BJP MLA (Sanganer, Jaipur) Ghanshyam Tiwari, who recently quit the ruling party and floated his own Bharat Vahini Party (BVP). While Beniwal is popular among the Jats, Tiwari aims to target the 7 percent Brahmins in the state. However, Beniwal said he will consider alliances only after he formally floats his party.

In the meantime, former PM HD Deve Gowda floated the Rajasthan Loktantrik Morcha in Jaipur last month. The forum comprises four Left parties — Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Marxist Communist Party of India (United) — besides the SP, RLD and JD(S).

Raising concerns over how the incumbent BJP and the previous Congress government dealt with farmer’s issues, farmer’s offshoot of the CPI(M), All India Kisan Sabha, said both the national parties “are like two sides of the same coin”.

“We are open to more parties joining the alliance to defeat the BJP and the Congress in the state,” the farmer’s body added.

Recently, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced that her party won’t be tying up with the Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Taking cognizance of this development, both Beniwal and Loktantrik Morcha are wooing Mayawati to come on board, even though she had announced that her party will be contesting from all seats in both states.

Considering the political history of Rajasthan, a third front has never been able to hold ground. Instead, Independents are more likely to emerge as a stronger third front in the swing state, winning an average of 10 percent votes in assembly polls.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 #Third Front

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.