Raj Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra political situation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on July 8 met Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi.
The two leaders discussed the issue of EVMs and the political situation in Maharashtra where Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year. Thackeray met Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath.They mainly discussed the EVM issue, but they also exchanged views on the political situation in the state in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 07:50 am