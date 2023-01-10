Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar this afternoon before the Bharat Jodo Yatra begins its Punjab leg on Wednesday.

The Haryana leg of the march concluded on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Day 116"#BharatJodoYatra finishes Haryana leg in Ambala now. 2mrw morning is Punjab leg. There can be no better way to begin that than with a pilgrimage to holiest Golden Temple in Amritsar.

"There'll be no padyatra this afternoon so that @RahulGandhican pay his respects there," Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Rahul Gandhi resumed the foot march from Shahpur in Ambala Cantt.

The Yatra had entered Haryana's Panipat from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on Thursday last and later it also passed through Karnal and Kurukshetra districts before concluding in Ambala district.

After a halt at New Anaj Mandi, Sirhind in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday night, the Punjab leg of the Yatra will resume from there on Wednesday morning.

During the Haryana leg of the Yatra, Gandhi was among others accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

A large number of common people joined the march as it passed through Haryana.

The Yatra had covered more than 130 kilometres in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana through Panipat on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.