    Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kerala's Madavana, Sachin Pilot joins him

    The Wayanad MP was accompanied by others including senior state Congress leaders, as he began the 14th day of the yatra.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on September 7, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Madavana near here after paying floral tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, with senior leader Sachin Pilot joining him in the footmarch.

    The Wayanad MP was accompanied by others including senior state Congress leaders, as he began the 14th day of the yatra. "An inspiring start to the day. Offered my tributes to the great spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru whose teachings of equality are key to the idea of #BharatJodoYatra," Gandhi tweeted.

    The Congress leader also shared a photograph of him praying before a portrait of Sree Narayana Guru. "Day 14 of #BharatJodoYatra started with @RahulGandhi paying floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru. The padayatra started at 6:45 am from Madavana and the Yatris will be walking 13 kms in the morning till Edapally. @SachinPilot joined the Yatra today," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

    The second leg of the yatra for the day will begin at 5 pm from the Kalamassery municipal office and conclude at the Paravoor junction.

    The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering a distance of 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 09:23 am
