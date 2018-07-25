Rahul Gandhi no match for PM Modi: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Badal was interacting with the media after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple here and went on to slam the state Congress government for failing to fulfilling its pre-poll promises.

To a question asked by a media person, Sukhbir claimed that Rahul Gandhi was no match for the Prime Minister.

Badal claimed that not a single project of infrastructure had taken off in the last one year of Congress rule in the state.

Accusing the incumbent government of discontinuing old aged pension as well as widow pension, the former deputy chief minister also targeted cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, alleging that he had failed to perform.

He further warned the state vigilance department officials against registering "fake" cases against his party workers and vowed to come out with a strategy if police officials continued to book "innocent" SAD workers.