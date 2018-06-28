Rahul Gandhi hits out at AAP, BJP over redevelopment project in South Delhi

“In Delhi, the BJP with AAP's approval has hacked down thousands of trees in the past 4 years for development”.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the BJP and the AAP over felling of trees in the national capital for a redevelopment project and called for fighting this “madness”. Taking to Twitter, he said even children know the importance of trees in life and urged people to stand by the Congress against it.
“Even children know that trees are critical to our survival and difficult to replace. Stand with the Congress and together let's fight this madness,” he said on Twitter.