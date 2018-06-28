App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi hits out at AAP, BJP over redevelopment project in South Delhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the BJP and the AAP over felling of trees in the national capital for a redevelopment project and called for fighting this “madness”. Taking to Twitter, he said even children know the importance of trees in life and urged people to stand by the Congress against it.

“Even children know that trees are critical to our survival and difficult to replace. Stand with the Congress and together let's fight this madness,” he said on Twitter.

The city government had announced that it would be cutting over 14,000 trees for building over 25,000 flats for government employees in seven colonies of south Delhi. A major protest broke out against the decision, with locals and activists launching their own "Chipko Movement" and the project became embroiled in a political blame game.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 02:17 pm

tags #AAP #BJP #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #south Delhi

