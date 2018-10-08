App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rafale deal to be a poll plank for Congress: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the party will fight the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls on Rafale and other issues of public interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Congress in Maharashtra has said the Rafale fighter deal will be a key election issue for the party and hit out at the NDA government over the rising prices of diesel and petrol.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the party will fight the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls on Rafale and other issues of public interest.

The main opposition party has alleged irregularities in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France, a charge vehemently denied by the BJP-led government.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhaji Market ground here in North Maharashtra Sunday evening, he said the country's economic condition has become weak under the present government.

The former Union minister said the government has earned crores of rupees through the rising prices of fuel, but has not provided any substantial relief to common people.

The meeting was organised as part of the Congress' 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' that arrived here Sunday.

The opposition party launched the state-wide yatra in August to highlight "failures" of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan said the BJP-led government in Maharashtra has been unsuccessful in solving the problems being faced by the people of the state.

Ashok Chavan, a former chief minister, said the party will dislodge the ruling BJP from power in the next assembly polls in Maharashtra due in the second half of 2019.
