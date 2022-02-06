MARKET NEWS

    Punjab Elections 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh's party mocks Sidhu after Channi is announced Congress' CM face

    Time and again, Amarinder Singh emphasised that he will not allow Sidhu to become the chief minister. In his latest attack on Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said Pakistan PM Imran Khan had recommended Sidhu.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
    The feud between Captain Singh and Navjot Sidhu has been on since the 2017 assembly elections.

    "A picture is worth a thousand words" is what Captain Amarinder Singh's party tweeted after Congress announced its CM candidate as Charanjit Singh Channi for the upcoming Punjab polls.

    The picture being referred to here is of Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar are standing together holding each other's hand up, but accidentally Sidhu's shawl covered his face.

    The implication of the tweet- Sidhu has been sidelined in Punjab politics with Channi becoming the CM face of Congress.

    Ex-Congress man Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Siddhu have been at loggerheads for the longest time, leading to internal conflicts in Congress.

    Also Read: Punjab elections | Bhangra beats on the campaign trail

    Time and again, Amarinder Singh emphasised that he will not allow  Sidhu to become the chief minister. In his latest attack on Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said Pakistan PM Imran Khan had recommended Sidhu.

    "Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision!!!" Sidhu tweeted early on Sunday. "You won't," Amarinder Singh's party replied.

    The Aam Aadmi Party which will give a tough fight to the Congress this time slammed the decision and said it is really sad that the Congress made such a person their CM face who even sold the sand of Punjab.
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Captain Amarinder Singh #Charanjit Singh Channi #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Punjab elections 2022
