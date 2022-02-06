Punjab Elections 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh's party mocks Sidhu after Channi is announced Congress' CM face

The feud between Captain Singh and Navjot Sidhu has been on since the 2017 assembly elections.

"A picture is worth a thousand words" is what Captain Amarinder Singh's party tweeted after Congress announced its CM candidate as Charanjit Singh Channi for the upcoming Punjab polls.

The picture being referred to here is of Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar are standing together holding each other's hand up, but accidentally Sidhu's shawl covered his face.



A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/zZp9DRL1wH

— Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) February 6, 2022

The implication of the tweet- Sidhu has been sidelined in Punjab politics with Channi becoming the CM face of Congress.

Ex-Congress man Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Siddhu have been at loggerheads for the longest time, leading to internal conflicts in Congress.

Time and again, Amarinder Singh emphasised that he will not allow Sidhu to become the chief minister. In his latest attack on Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said Pakistan PM Imran Khan had recommended Sidhu.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision!!!" Sidhu tweeted early on Sunday. "You won't," Amarinder Singh's party replied.

The Aam Aadmi Party which will give a tough fight to the Congress this time slammed the decision and said it is really sad that the Congress made such a person their CM face who even sold the sand of Punjab.