Punjab elections | Bhangra beats on the campaign trail

The INC's campaign song in Punjab extols the problem-solving abilities of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

Apart from its hospitality and great food, the one thing that invokes Punjab for the average non-Punjabi is its signature music. In fact, so strong is the influence of the music of this land that it has always made waves in Bollywood and even across the seven seas.

Little wonder then that political parties have all put out specially commissioned songs to grab the voters’ attention in the state. After all, this is going to be an election where every vote counts.

Punjab INC song

The Indian National Congress' (INC)’s election song – Ghar ghar gull chaldee/ masley karey hull Channi (There’s a buzz in every home/ That Channi is here to solve our problems) – has already gone viral.

Congress All India Joint Secretary Gokul Butail said: “That it has crossed 5 million views proves that it it has caught on. This song is based on Sarbat Da Bhala theme. It is one of our many songs. We are happy that these songs are doing so well.”

“Elections provide opportunities for advocates of policies for social change and those favouring social stability to advocate their particular causes. Campaign songs like these help spread the party’s point of view and build solidarity around candidates and the party,” Butail added.

Well-known Gurdaspur-resident singer G. Sharmila, who sang the Congress song, said he felt honoured to lend his voice to the pro-people governance themed song.

The lyricist and composer of the song Pammi has said: “This is the first time someone from the backward community has made it to the highest chair in the state. And the work he has done for everyone in the past 100 days shows what he can do if he comes back to power. I was happy to sing about the work he has done and what he promises to do.”

Pammi said he was amused at how the other parties were forced to bring out their own songs after the Congress’ election anthem began to become popular. “The rush with which they have put out these songs comes across soon as you listen to them.”

G Sharmila and Pammi Lalo Mazara

AAP anthem

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its own election anthem – Garibon Ka Masiha, Haq Dilwane aaya (The messiah for poor is here to fight for your rights) – in Punjab. It seeks to project Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the one-man panacea for all problems. AAP got popular singer-lyricist Anmol Gagan Maan to sing their election song.

Maan, who has roots in Khilan village in Punjab’s Mansa district, and currently lives in Mohali, defended the eulogisation of Kejriwal in the song. “All the others who are contesting have been given a chance and they have not been able to deliver. The people of Punjab are ready to give a chance to a different party and leader,” she said.

Anmol Gagan Maan

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg denied any links between the party’s election song and the song being shared on Congress social media handles. “Our song talks about our leader and the way (the) general public sees him. I am sure the same people who are saying we are reacting to their song will remember us when our song plays at the victory rallies post-election.”

Also read: Bhagwant Mann 'in the house': Internet is ROFL over AAP's Punjab election video

Campaign song of the Shiromani Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which turned 100 years old in December, is projecting Sukhbir Singh Badal with its 'Aunda Hai Aunda Hai, Veer Sukhbir' (He’s coming, your brother Sukhbir) song.

Harvinder Harry, who has sung SAD’s ditty, claims the song reflects the love people have for Sukhbir Singh Badal in particular and the Badal family in general. “We wanted the song to reflect his connect with people and show how they relate to him.”

Attempts to get a quote from SAD spokesperson Karnail Singh Peermohammad had not yielded results at the time of publication. This story will be updated with his response.