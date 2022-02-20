Punjab Elections 2022 | Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stopped from visiting poll booths in Moga

Sonu Sood said he was just visiting the booths set up outside polling stations.

The Election Commission of India on February 20 stopped Bollywood actor Sonu Sood from visiting the polling booths in Moga during the Punjab Assembly polls. Sood’s sister Malvika is contesting on a Congress ticket from Moga seat.

Sood's car was confiscated, officials said.

"Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house," Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Punjab is voting in single phase across 117 seats today.

There were allegations that Sonu Sood was trying to "influence" the voters by clicking selfies with them. The ECI action came after a complaint was lodged by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Darjinder Singh, according to reports.

Sonu Sood, however, denied the allegations, saying he did not ask anyone to vote for his sister. He added that he was just visiting the booths set up outside polling stations.

The actor took to Twitter accusing other candidates in Moga of buying votes. “We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money is being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls,” he said.

Malvika joined the Congress in January ahead of the Punjab polls. She was inducted into the party in her hometown of Moga in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu.