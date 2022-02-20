English
    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20 |Dynasts didn't let me work for Uttar Pradesh from 2014 to 2017, PM Modi in Hardoi

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20 | Voting is underway in all 117 seats in Punjab and 59 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on February 20. As many as 1,304 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase elections in Punjab, while fates will be sealed for 627 contestants in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20 | An average 35.88 per cent voting was recorded in Uttar Pradesh and 34.1 per cent in Punjab till 1 PM on February 20. The third phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections spread across 16 districts started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. For Punjab Assembly election, polling started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. Voting for 59 assembly
    constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh is underway on February 20 in the third phase of the polls. Campaigning for the third phase of the state ended on February 18, with senior leaders of the parties making a final effort to woo voters. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. In Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held in seven phases, the third of which are being held today. The fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger & BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. The multi-cornered Punjab Assembly polls on February 20 with over 2.14 crore voters to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, on 117 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Punjab is currently ruled by the Congress and the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh.
    • February 20, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | Dynasts didn't let me work for UP from 2014-17: PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 20 that dynasts of UP did not let him work from 2014 till 2017 when the BJP government came to power in UP. “I am sad that from 2014-2017, these parivarvadis did not support me. I am an MP from UP, but till 2017, they didn't let me work. If you bring them to power, will they let me work for you? Should such people be re-elected?" the PM said addressing a rally in Hardoi. 59 seats are voting in UP on Sunday.

    • February 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | Congress will not win more than 20-30 seats, says Amarinder Singh

      Former Congress leader Amarinder Singh said on February 20 that his former party will not win more than 30 seats in Punjab. "They (Congress) are concerned about what I am able to achieve in Punjab which is going against them. I can predict that Congress will not get more than 20-30 seats," Singh said. The Congress had won 77 seats and came to power in 2017 polls in Punjab.

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | Top ten constituencies set for close contest in multi-cornered race in Punjab

      Punjab is expected to  see a multi-cornered election, when over two crore voters come out to exercise their franchise on February 20.The ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), and two alliances—the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress (BJP-PLC)—have fielded candidates across 117 seats. Political observers say it is going to be one of the most closely fought elections in the border state that has largely seen two-cornered fights.In the 2017 elections, the Congress clinched a landslide victory by bagging 77 seats. The AAP emerged as the principle opposition party by winning 20 seats. SAD won 15 seats and the BJP won three. This time, however, a resurgent AAP and an ambitious BJP, contesting all seats for the first time in the last 24 years, have altered the poll dynamics, according to observers.

      READ | Punjab Elections 2022| Top 10 constituencies set for close contest in multi-cornered race

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | 34.1 % voting in Punjab, 35.8 % in UP till 1 pm. 

      Punjab has recorded 34.1 percent voter turnout till 1 pm on February 20, Election Commission of India said. All 117 seats of the border states are voting in single phase today. Highest polling at 44.7 per cent in Fazilka city constituency at 1 pm. Lowest polling at 18.6 per cent at 1 pm in Amritsar East and Amritsar West constituencies. In UP, where the polling is underwat at 59 seats, the voter turnout till 1 pm was 35.88 per cent.

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | Actor Sonu Sood's car confiscated in Punjab

      Actor Sonu Sood's car was on February 20 confiscated in Punjab, police said. Sood's sister Malvika Saood is a Congress candidate from Moga seat. "Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house," Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | We are getting a majority in Punjab, says AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

      Aam Aadmi Party leader and CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said the party is winng Punjab election. "Today, the people of Punjab are voting for truth. We will get a majority in this election," Mann said on a day when 117 seats of Punjab are voting in single phase. (ANI)

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE |  Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi born with silver spoon: JP Nadda 
       

      BJP president JP Nadda said on February 20 that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were born with a silver spoon. “Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were born with silver spoons and used to mock Jan Dhan accounts. Now, they have understood the true meaning of it. Rs 2,000 each will be transferred the to the accounts of 10.50 crore farmers every 3 months,” Nadda said  addressing a rally in Shravasti on a day when elections are being held on 59 seats in UP and all 117 seats in Punjab.

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE |  Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi born with silver spoon: JP Nadda 
       

      BJP president JP Nadda said on February 20 that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were born with a silver spoon. “Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were born with silver spoons and used to mock Jan Dhan accounts. Now, they have understood the true meaning of it. Rs 2,000 each will be transferred the to the accounts of 10.50 crore farmers every 3 months,” Nadda said  addressing a rally in Shravasti on a day when elections are being held on 59 seats in UP and all 117 seats in Punjab.

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE |  Confident that we will win polls, says former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

      Former Punjab chief minister and founder of Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh said on February 20 that he was confident that his party would win state assembly elections: “I am certain of winning in Patiala. I think we will win the elections...They (Congress) live in a different world and will be wiped out of Punjab,” Singh said. Punjab is going to polls in a single phase across 117 seats today. 

    • February 20, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| All eyes will be on how Punjab votes
      Will it be a vote for change or continuity? Will it be a decisive verdict or a hung assembly? Voters in Punjab answer these questions on February 20 when they cast their ballot to elect a new government. In the third phase of the seven-phase assembly elections to five states (Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh), on February 20, 59 of the 403 constituencies in UP, and all the 117 constituencies in Punjab will go to the polls. It will be the first time that Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest on all assembly seats with strong two-cornered contests, which in some seats are three- and even multi-cornered. Read More
       

    • February 20, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | This election is about removing BJP from UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

      Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on February 20 that public was unhappy with BJP and this time the elections are about removing it from Uttar Pradesh. "They (BJP) are anxious that the public is angry with them, so their language and behaviour has changed." Yadav said after casting his vote in Etawah. He also slammed the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Citing the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain, he alleged that women were most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh.

