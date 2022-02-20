Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20 |Dynasts didn't let me work for Uttar Pradesh from 2014 to 2017, PM Modi in Hardoi

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20 | An average 35.88 per cent voting was recorded in Uttar Pradesh and 34.1 per cent in Punjab till 1 PM on February 20. The third phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections spread across 16 districts started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. For Punjab Assembly election, polling started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. Voting for 59 assembly
constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh
is underway on February 20 in the third phase of the polls. Campaigning for the third phase of the state ended on February 18, with senior leaders of the parties making a final effort to woo voters. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. In Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held in seven phases, the third of which are being held today. The fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger & BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. The multi-cornered Punjab Assembly polls
on February 20 with over 2.14 crore voters to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, on 117 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Punjab is currently ruled by the Congress and the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh.