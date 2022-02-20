Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 20 |Dynasts didn't let me work for Uttar Pradesh from 2014 to 2017, PM Modi in Hardoi

February 20, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | Top ten constituencies set for close contest in multi-cornered race in Punjab

Punjab is expected to see a multi-cornered election, when over two crore voters come out to exercise their franchise on February 20.The ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), and two alliances—the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress (BJP-PLC)—have fielded candidates across 117 seats. Political observers say it is going to be one of the most closely fought elections in the border state that has largely seen two-cornered fights.In the 2017 elections, the Congress clinched a landslide victory by bagging 77 seats. The AAP emerged as the principle opposition party by winning 20 seats. SAD won 15 seats and the BJP won three. This time, however, a resurgent AAP and an ambitious BJP, contesting all seats for the first time in the last 24 years, have altered the poll dynamics, according to observers.

