    Punjab elections 2022: Miffed with high command, CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother in fray as 'independent'

    In the Bassi Pathana seat, Channi's brother Manohar Singh is challenging the incumbent MLA and Congress leader Gurpreet Singh and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rupinder Singh Happy.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    Manohar Singh, the brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Image: ANI)

    Manohar Singh, the brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Image: ANI)

    In the election fray as an independent candidate, Manohar Singh, the brother of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, marked his dissent against the Congress high command on the day when Punjab went to the polls.

    Contesting from the seat of Bassi Pathana in Charan, Singh claimed that he was "ignored" by the party's top leadership despite the winnability criteria being in his favour.

    The internal survey conducted by the Congress showed he was poised to register a victory in the constituency, Singh told news agency ANI.

    “I was working in the constituency. I had winnability - not me, but their survey, says this. Still, I was ignored by the high command. I had to contest as people told me to. I hope I pass," he said.

    Notably, the high command informally refers to the Congress' top brass comprising party president Sonia Gandhi, her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi, daughter and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders.

    Singh, who is active in the political circles for around the last two decades, said he is "supporting" his brother despite being denied the Congress ticket.

    "Congress made a good decision (Channi as CM face). People have accepted this decision, the party will be benefitted by work done by my brother and they will form the government," he added.

    In earlier interviews with news channels, Singh had claimed that Channi had asked him to withdraw his candidature.

    "He (Charanjit Singh Channi) tried to convince me (to not fight the election), but I convinced him that I need to go into the field and fight. So, he was convinced. I even convinced Congress leaders here. I think I have the winnability, that is the feedback we have," he had told News18.

    In the Bassi Pathana seat, Singh is challenging the incumbent MLA and Congress leader Gurpreet Singh and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rupinder Singh Happy.

    The assembly segment, along with other constituencies of Punjab, went to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Bassi Pathana #Charanjit Singh Channi #Congress #Manohar Singh #Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 #Punjab elections 2022
