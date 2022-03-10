English
    Punjab Election Results 2022 | Five-term CM Parkash Singh Badal loses Lambi seat

    Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, 94, has won five assembly elections he contested from Lambi since 1997.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader  and former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal lost from his traditional Lambi seat by over 11,000 votes to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gurmeet Singh Khudian, the Election Commission of India numbers said as counting for Punjab Assembly elections was underway on March 10.

    The 94-year-old SAD patriarch, Parkash Badal, the oldest candidate in the fray in Punjab, has won the seat for five terms before. The senior Badal is 11-time MLA and five-term chief minister of Punjab.

    Follow all updates on Punjab Election Results on our Live Blog Here

    Badal bagged 54,360 votes while the winner, AAP's Khudian got 65,717 votes, according to poll panel numbers.

    Lambi was one of 15 seats won by the SAD in 2017, when Badal had defeated Congress' Amarinder Singh by a margin of 22,770 votes. In 2012, Badal defeated Congress' Maheshinder Singh Badal by 24,739 votes.

    Badal has won all five state elections he contested from Lambi since 1997. He recorded his highest winning margin of 28,728 votes, against Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana in 1997. The lowest winning margin of 9,187 was recorded in 2007.
    The AAP is headed for a landslide victory unseating the Congress in Punjab as it was leading in at least 92 seats against the Congress party’s 18 seats in the 117-member house. SAD, along with its alliance partners, could win not more than 4 seats as per trends out till now.
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #AAP Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Election Results 2022 #Current Affairs #India #Parkash Singh Badal #Politics #Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 05:42 pm
