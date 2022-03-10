Punjab Election Results 2022 | Five-term CM Parkash Singh Badal loses Lambi seat

Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal lost from his traditional Lambi seat by over 11,000 votes to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gurmeet Singh Khudian, the Election Commission of India numbers said as counting for Punjab Assembly elections was underway on March 10.
The 94-year-old SAD patriarch, Parkash Badal, the oldest candidate in the fray in Punjab, has won the seat for five terms before. The senior Badal is 11-time MLA and five-term chief minister of Punjab.
Badal bagged 54,360 votes while the winner, AAP's Khudian got 65,717 votes, according to poll panel numbers.
Lambi was one of 15 seats won by the SAD in 2017, when Badal had defeated Congress' Amarinder Singh by a margin of 22,770 votes. In 2012, Badal defeated Congress' Maheshinder Singh Badal by 24,739 votes.