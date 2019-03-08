People have right to know truth about Balakot airstrike: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on March 8 that people had the right to know about the truth behind the Balakot airstrike.

"The world media has been claiming that nothing has been found on the ground as claimed by India and creating confusion over the incident. Shouldn't the people have a right to know and shouldn't the government come out with a clarification so that the rumours and confusion could be put to end?" Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur.

Instead of telling the truth, the Congress leader said, every person from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was engaged in tossing different versions, adding that it was intensifying the confusion and distrust.

"Those in power should address this suspicion instead of leveraging the incident for targeting the Opposition and winning election," Gehlot said after a visit to the border areas with the Border Security Force officials and paying obeisance at the shrine of folk deity Baba Ramdeo.

The Opposition has been demanding that the Centre come out with the details, including the number of terrorists killed, of airstrikes by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan's Balakot last week.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had behaved "irresponsibly" when questions are being asked about the number of casualties in the airstrike. "In such a situation, statements of the prime minister should be such which could infuse trust, boost confidence and strengthen unity among the country and fellowmen. But, instead of this, he has behaved very irresponsibly both in words and demeanour."

Gehlot accused Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of diverting national discourse in order to win the election. "But people have understood what has been happening around today and would reply by their votes in the election."

Asked about fielding his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, in the upcoming general election, the chief minister said every decision about the candidates would be taken by the party high command and he would follow their decision.