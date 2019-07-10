App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pehlu Khan lynching: Rajasthan Police retracts, moves court to re-investigate the case

The Congress government in Rajasthan had come under fire after Khan and his two sons were chargesheeted, with the BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM accusing the Grand Old Party of “double standards”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Rajasthan Police moved an application in court, requesting permission to reinvestigate certain aspects of the Pehlu Khan lynching case, The Indian Express reported.

The move comes after the police recently chargesheeted Pehlu Khan and his sons Irsad (25) and Arif (22) under various sections of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

The 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, and his companions, were brutally beaten by self-styled cow vigilantes in Alwar in 2017 on the accusation of cow smuggling, Khan had succumbed to his injuries two days later, the incident causing nationwide outrage.

related news

Squarely blaming the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had clarified, “The case was investigated in the past, under the BJP government, and a chargesheet was filed. If any discrepancies are found in the investigation, the case will be re-investigated."

He had also tweeted that Pehlu Khan wasn't indicted but "will see if the investigation was done with predetermined intentions".

Alwar SP Paris Deshmukh, on July 8, told the newspaper, “They (Khan’s family) submitted an application to the police, and after examining it, we have applied in the court on Saturday, asking it to return the file for further investigation. The court is yet to decide.”

The officer added that the police wants to reinvestigate the family’s claims that they were only transporting the cattle and the tempo owner’s allegation that he had sold the truck before the incident happened.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:27 am

tags #Ashok Gehlot #cow vigilante groups #India #mob lynching #Pehlu Khan #Rajasthan #Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

