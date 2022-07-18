English
    July 18, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

    Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Centre to seek change in weapons of mass destruction bill

    Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: The first day of the parliament session will see voting for the presidential election. Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha are set for a face-off today for the position of President.

    The monsoon session of the Parliament commences today and will conclude on August 12. During the session, the central government will seek to push several legislations and its legislative agenda includes 32 bills for passage - out of which 14 are ready. The bills include cantonment bill, multi-state cooperative societies bill, development of enterprises and services hubs bill, two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs)

    for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, among others.

    Polling in the Presidential election is underway at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies. With the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will cast their votes till 5 pm on Monday to elect the 15th President of India. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.
      The Parliament House in New Delhi
    • July 18, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

      Presidential Elections 2022 | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Jaipur.

      (ANI)

    • July 18, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

      Monsoon Session of the Parliament | Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss Agnipath scheme 

    • July 18, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

      Presidential Election 2022

    • July 18, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

      Monsoon session of Parliament | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament premises 

    • July 18, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

      Presidential Election 2022 | "This election will set path for country's democracy": Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha


      This election is very important, will set path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they'll use their discretion & elect me to save democracy: Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha 

      I am not just fighting a political fight but a fight against govt agencies too. They have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved: Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha 

    • July 18, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

      Presidential Election 2022 | Common Public excited for Droupadi Murmu: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

      Our MLAs are casting their votes for the Presidential election. It is a matter of joy that for the first time, a tribal daughter will become the President. Not only the voters - the MLAs - but the common public are excited for her: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

      Our sister from the tribal community will now become the President. MLAs in MP are voting for her. I would like to appeal to everyone to rise above the boundaries of parties, vote on the basis of our conscience, & contribute to make Droupadi Murmu the President,  he added.

    • July 18, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

      Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of the Presidential Election 2022 and the Monsoon session of Parliament. Stay tuned for the latest updates and highlights.

