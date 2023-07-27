Opposition to hold next meeting of 26-party INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25, 26: Sources

This is the first time that the opposition meeting will be held in a state where no member of the INDIA bloc is in power.

Opposition parties will hold the next meeting of their 26-member INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25 and 26, sources said on Thursday.

The third meeting of the bloc will be hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress, they said. This is the first time that the opposition meeting will be held in a state where no member of the INDIA bloc is in power.

While the first meeting of opposition parties was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Patna, the second was held in Bengaluru and hosted by the Congress. poThe Mumbai Summit — as it is being called by INDIA bloc parties — is significant as discussions regarding seat sharing are expected to be taken up.