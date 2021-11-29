No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

FOHO Coin | FOHO Coin is a utility token for the FOHO Marketplace - a unique blockchain based decentralised platform for real estate assets across the globe. Through a unique community driven approach, FOHO has created the world’s first marketplace for shared diligence and investing in real estate. FOHO aims to provide a platform for safer and higher returns as compared to the traditional avenues for real estate investing.

There is no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a response in the Parliament.

The Finance Minister also said in the response that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

"No, sir". Sitharaman said to a question "Whether the government has any proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country?" by members of parliament Sumalatha Ambreesh and DK Suresh, Sitharaman

Bitcoin is a digital currency that allows people to buy goods and services and exchange money without involving banks, credit card issuers or other third parties.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, to be tabled in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies and its uses, according to the Legislative Business for the session.

In another response to a question by Thirumaavalavan Thol, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, said, “Cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India”.

“Government has received a proposal from Reserve Bank of India in October, 2021 for amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of ‘bank note’ to include currency in digital form,” MoS Chaudhary said in a response to another question by member of parliament Adoor Prakash.

(With agency inputs)