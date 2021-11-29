Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Govt to bring Bill to repeal farm laws, Opp demands legal backing for MSP

November 29, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the all-party meeting convened by the government, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for productive and smooth functioning of the House. Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. A Joint Committee of Parliament report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session. The bill was brought in Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the committee for further scrutiny on demand of opposition members. The session will conclude on December 23.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today (November 29) with the government listing a bill to repeal the three farm laws on the first day itself even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on November 29. Opposition parties have raised