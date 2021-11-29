MARKET NEWS

English
November 29, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Govt to bring Bill to repeal farm laws, Opp demands legal backing for MSP

Winter Session LIVE Updates: The government is set to bring a Bill to repeal the three farm laws today even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today (November 29) with the government listing a bill to repeal the three farm laws on the first day itself even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on November 29. Opposition parties have raised
the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the all-party meeting convened by the government, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for productive and smooth functioning of the House. Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. A Joint Committee of Parliament report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session. The bill was brought in Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the committee for further scrutiny on demand of opposition members. The session will conclude on December 23.
  • November 29, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

     Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | We are ready to discuss all issues, says PM Modi ahead of the proceedings

    This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session....We are ready to discuss all issues and answer all questions during this session, says PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Winter Session

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive at the Parliament 

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

     Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill on first day

    Apart from the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, the Lok Sabha will see introduction of The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29. The Bill, to be moved by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeks the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | LS Speaker Om Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament

    Ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

    In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings. The people of the country also hope that these issues are raised, Birla said, adding that he will try his best to provide enough time and opportunities to MPs to raise various matters. Continue reading...

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

     Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | 25 draft legislations listed for the session

    Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. A Joint Committee of Parliament report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019  will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session. The bill was brought in Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the committee for further scrutiny on demand of opposition members.

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Cryptocurrency, Farm laws and disunity within opposition

    The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today on  November 29 with the Opposition planning to corner the government over various issues, ranging from farmers' demand for a law on MSP to price rise. The government has, however, urged the Opposition parties to let Parliament function smoothly as it comes with a heavy legislative business, including the introduction of 26 new Bills, during the session that ends on December 23.

    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is expected to table the Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the session. The Bill, cleared by the Union cabinet last week, is expected to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today as well. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s November 19 announcement to repeal farm laws, the protesting farmers raised fresh demands on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to end their year-long agitation. Read more here..

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Winter Session of the Parliament. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Session.

