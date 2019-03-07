App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA govt colossal failure on various counts in last 5 yrs: AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt

Dutt, who is in charge of party affairs in Puducherry, referred to data released by Mumbai based think tank CMIE, which claimed that the unemployment rate rose to 7.2 percent in February 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt on March 6 charged the Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre with being a 'colossal failure' on various issues like unemployment, agrarian crisis and atrocities against women.

Dutt, who is in charge of party affairs in Puducherry, referred to data released by Mumbai based think tank CMIE, which claimed that the unemployment rate rose to 7.2 percent in February 2019.

Addressing reporters after an executive committee meeting of the Puducherry Pradesh Committee here, he alleged that the wrong policies of the NDA government had resulted in agrarian crisis and rise in atrocities against women.

The AICC secretary said that the manner in which the BJP and the Prime Minister were politicising the achievements of Indian Armed forces was most condemnable.

related news

He alleged that there was intelligence failure in Pulwama attack resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel and claimed the government had 'prior intelligence report of the attack. Dutt said that the NDA government was trying to seek credit for surgical strikes by the armed forces.

He charged the NDA government with 'misusing every institution and also trying to destroy them. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who was also present said the name of the Congress candidate for the coming Lok Sabha poll here would be finalised after consulting the party's election committee.

"The date of poll is yet to be announced and hence we will complete the process of finalising the candidate's name in due course", he said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #IAF #India #Politiics #Pulwama terror attack #surgical strike

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

China Praises Pakistan’s ‘Restraint’ Amid Tensions With India

Heat Wave Bakes South India as North Struggles to Escape Winter Grip. ...

More Electric Vehicles in Pipeline, Not Just for Fleet but Also for Pr ...

Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Tw ...

India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open the Batting Ins ...

These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Meme ...

Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDR ...

India Lose Sixth Consecutive T20I as England Seal Series

Naga People Never Asked India for Its Land, Says Chairman of Rebel Gro ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.