MPs unanimously decide to forgo food subsidy at Parliament canteen: Sources

Members of Parliament have unanimously decided to let go of the subsidy that they avail at the Parliament canteen, sources said Thursday.

The decision was taken after a suggestion from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to the sources.