App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi government using coronavirus as a ploy to shift focus from riots: Mamata Banerjee

Targeting Home Minister Amit Shah, who had claimed at a rally in Kolkata that BJP would topple the Mamata Banerjee government in 2021, she said: "Manage Delhi first. Think of Bengal only after that."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 4 said the BJP-led central government is spreading panic over the coronavirus outbreak, accusing the Centre of using it as a ploy to shift focus from the recent clashes in the Capital.

Track this blog for live updates on coronavirus

Addressing a public rally in South Dinajpur district, she said: "Some people are talking too much about the Coronavirus these days. I agree it is a dreaded disease, but it is unfair how some media channels are plugging it to take the Delhi violence off our minds. Of course, we don’t want the pathogen to spread, but remember, all those who were killed in northeast Delhi during the clashes, did not die of the disease."

Close
Targeting Home Minister Amit Shah, who had claimed at a rally in Kolkata that BJP would topple the Mamata Banerjee government in 2021, she said: "Manage Delhi first. Think of Bengal only after that."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Delhi violence #Mamata Banerjee

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.