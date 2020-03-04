Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Confirmed cases in Japan reach 1,000, cross 5,000 in South Korea

The novel coronavirus outbreak, now called COVID-19, has spread rapidly across more than 60 countries. There have been six confirmed cases in India so far.

Globally, there have been over 92,800 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. At least 3,100 people have died so far — majority of them in China. Confirmed cases have been steadily rising in Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy.