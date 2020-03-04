Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Confirmed cases in Japan reach 1,000, cross 5,000 in South Korea
Live updates of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Six cases have been confirmed in India so far.
The novel coronavirus outbreak, now called COVID-19, has spread rapidly across more than 60 countries. There have been six confirmed cases in India so far.Globally, there have been over 92,800 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. At least 3,100 people have died so far — majority of them in China. Confirmed cases have been steadily rising in Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Update on those currently under quarantine in India
The 45-year-old Delhi man who had returned from Europe in late February is currently under quarantine. He had travelled from Italy to Budapest, Hungary and finally to Vienna, Austria from where he flew to India on an Air India flight.
Air India has asked all passengers who flew on that Vienna-Delhi of February 25 to follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health. (1/2)
Six confirmed cases in India so far
As many as six cases have been confirmed in India so far. This includes the first three cases detected in Kerala last month. All three — all students from Wuhan — have recovered.
Two cases, a 45-year-old Delhi man and a 24-year-old software engineer who had returned from Dubai to Hyderabad, were confirmed on March 2.
On March 3, a 69-year-old Italian tourist was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur after he tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of cases in South Korea has crossed 5,000.
Japanese coronavirus infections reach 1,000 cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Japan reached the 1,000 mark today, with the newest case reported in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The disease, now called COVID-19, is rapidly spreading across the world has has infected people spread across more than 60 countries. This includes India, where six confirmed cases have been reported so far. Three patients in Kerala, who were found positive for coronavirus earlier, have recovered.