you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mehbooba Mufti takes a jibe at Air India’s 'Jai Hind' order, Subramanian Swamy hits back

Mufti’s comment was slammed by the senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Moneycontrol News
An advisory issued by Air India for its crew to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement "with much fervour" has turned political, with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioning the move.

The J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief mocked the decision and linked it to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Reacting to the airline’s advisory, Mufti said on Twitter that she was “little surprise that with General Elections around the corner, the josh of patriotism has not even spared the skies.”

Mufti’s comment was slammed by the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy. Speaking to Times Now, Swamy asked, “Why she is hitting out, she wants to say As-Salaam-Alaikum? Or what we have been saying now -- good morning. These English things were being said, why?”

Swamy also questioned what was wrong with “Jai Hind”. “It's a call of our independence. Even Indira Gandhi, when she concluded her speeches, she used to say Jai Hind,” he said.

The cash-strapped carrier had issued the advisory on March 4 reading: "With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce 'Jai Hind' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour."

According to officials, the current advisory is a "reminder" to the staff, in line with the "mood of the nation".

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Air India #Current Affairs #India #Mehbooba Mufti #Politics #Subramanian Swamy

