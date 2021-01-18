TMC to return to power in West Bengal; UPA likely to sweep Tamil Nadu elections: C-Voter opinion poll

(Image: Reuters)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is projected to win close to 154-162 seats against the BJP’s 98-106 seats in the 294-member house in West Bengal, the ABP-C Voter opinion projections said on January 18. The Congress and Left alliance is likely to get 26-34 seats, it said.

In 2016, the TMC had won the West Bengal election by bagging 211 seats, while the BJP could win just three seats. The Congress and Left had won 76 seats together in 2016.

The TMC will poll 43 percent votes while the BJP will poll 37.5 percent votes, the survey said.

The ABP News conducted an opinion poll along with CVoter for the five poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

In Tamil Nadu, the UPA (DMK+Congress +others) is projected to sweep polls by winning 162 seats in the 234-member House. The ruling NDA (AIMDMK+BJP+others) is likely to win 64 seats, according to the projections. In 2016, the UPA had won 98 seats while the NDA had won 136 seats.

In Assam, the ruling NDA is projected to return to power with 77 seats against opposition UPA’s 40 seats in the 126-member house. AIUDF is projected to get seven seats. In 2016, the NDA had won 73, the UPA had won 36 seats and the AIUDF 13 seats in Assam.

In Kerala, the ruling LDF is projected to return to power with 85 seats while the Opposition's UDF will get 53 seats in the 140-member house. In 2016, LDF won 91 seats and UDF won 47.

In Pudhuchery, the SDA alliance (Congress + DMK) is projected to win 14 of the 30 seats while the NDA will win 16 seats as per the projections. In 2016, SDA had won 17 seats while NDA had won 12 seats in the 30-member House.