Mamata Banerjee welcomes L K Advani's statement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the statement of veteran BJP leader L K Advani and said opposition parties who raise their voices are indeed not "anti-national".

Advani said his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.

"As the senior most politician, fmr Dy PM and founding father of BJP, the views AdvaniJi has expressed about extending democratic courtesies, is significant. Of course, all Opposition who raise their voices are not anti national. We welcome his statement & convey our humble regards," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Advani's views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.