you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee welcomes L K Advani's statement

Advani said his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the statement of veteran BJP leader L K Advani and said opposition parties who raise their voices are indeed not "anti-national".

"As the senior most politician, fmr Dy PM and founding father of BJP, the views AdvaniJi has expressed about extending democratic courtesies, is significant. Of course, all Opposition who raise their voices are not anti national. We welcome his statement & convey our humble regards," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Advani's views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:04 am

General Elections 2019 #India #L K Advani #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

