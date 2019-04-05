Mamata Banerjee welcomes L K Advani's statement

Advani said his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the statement of veteran BJP leader L K Advani and said opposition parties who raise their voices are indeed not "anti-national".
"As the senior most politician, fmr Dy PM and founding father of BJP, the views AdvaniJi has expressed about extending democratic courtesies, is significant. Of course, all Opposition who raise their voices are not anti national. We welcome his statement & convey our humble regards," Banerjee said in a tweet.