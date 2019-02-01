Mamata Banerjee calls for interfaith harmony to promote unity

Urging the people of the country to promote the motto of 'unity in diversity', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 1 stressed on the need for interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence.

Banerjee acknowledged the value of interfaith harmony as the need of the hour, especially in the "times of strife and violence".

World Interfaith Harmony Week starts today. Acknowledging the value of interfaith harmony in these times of strife and violence is the need of the hour. Let us uphold the motto of 'unity in diversity', Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week is a United Nations resolution proposed in 2010 by King Abdullah II and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week begins from February 1 every year and aims to promote harmony among all people, regardless of their religion.