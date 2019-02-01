App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee calls for interfaith harmony to promote unity

Banerjee acknowledged the value of interfaith harmony as the need of the hour, especially in the "times of strife and violence".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Urging the people of the country to promote the motto of 'unity in diversity', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 1 stressed on the need for interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence.

Banerjee acknowledged the value of interfaith harmony as the need of the hour, especially in the "times of strife and violence".

World Interfaith Harmony Week starts today. Acknowledging the value of interfaith harmony in these times of strife and violence is the need of the hour. Let us uphold the motto of 'unity in diversity', Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week is a United Nations resolution proposed in 2010 by King Abdullah II and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week begins from February 1 every year and aims to promote harmony among all people, regardless of their religion.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 09:39 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.