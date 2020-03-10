Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: This is Congress' internal matter, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Updates of the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on March 9 as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned.
Out of 28 ministers in the state cabinet, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister, reports suggest.
The Congress holds a thin majority in the 230-member Assembly with its own 114 MLAs and support of two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents.
The BJP has 107 legislators while two seats are vacant.Catch the updates here:
Attempt of mafia and their aides to destabilize the govt, says MP CM Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath: This is an attempt of mafia and their aides to destabilize the government. I won't allow such powers to create instability in the state. It is Congress leaders' responsibility to oppose and stay united. If Scindia is appointed as the PCC chief or sent to Rajya Sabha, there will not be any problem (News18)
This is Congress' internal matter, not interested in bringing down govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Madhya Pradesh CM: This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government. (ANI)
What is expected to happen today?
> Congress has called for a legislature party meeting today at 12 pm.
> All eyes would also be on the meeting called by the BJP, scheduled for 7 pm in the evening. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be rushing back to Bhopal from Delhi on March 10 morning, reports suggest.
> Scindia, too, is expected to break his silence on the developments today.
> MP Governor Lalji Tandon, meanwhile, has also rushed back to Bhopal in the background of the political developments in the state.
What happened yesterday?
> The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government looks on shaky ground after 17 MLAs went incommunicado yesterday.
> The development happened hours after Nath met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.
> Reports suggest that the MLAs, who have been flown to Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka, are loyal to senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
> Nath had cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he called the urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 pm. Around 20 ministers tendered their resignation, reposing their faith in Nath, reports suggest.
> Scindia has, however, kept his cards close to his chest and there was no word from him on the developments.
After a hectic day of political activity yesterday spanning Delhi, Bhopal and Bengaluru, 22 ministers of the state government reportedly resigned late on March 9 after a Cabinet meeting called by MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Nath had to rush back to Bhopal from Delhi after his meeting with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.