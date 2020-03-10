Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: This is Congress' internal matter, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on March 9 as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned.

Out of 28 ministers in the state cabinet, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister, reports suggest.

The Congress holds a thin majority in the 230-member Assembly with its own 114 MLAs and support of two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents.

The BJP has 107 legislators while two seats are vacant.