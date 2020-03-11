Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates: Cong likely to shift MLAs to Jaipur ahead of imminent floor test
Live updates of the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia is reportedly set to join the BJP today.
Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress yesterday after months of internal conflicts within the party. He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Reports suggest that he could be given a Rajya Sabha ticket and be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet.
As many as 21 MLAs supporting Scindia have tendered their resignation. The Speaker is yet to take a call on them. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has hinted that he will take the floor test required to prove command over the Legislative Assembly.Both, the Congress and the BJP, are moving their MLAs to resorts outside the state in a bid to avoid poaching. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Top
highlights
'Resort politics' begins
LIVE updates: Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates | Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has tweeted: “BJP is enacting the strategy the way they did in Karnataka. It is murder of democracy Jyotiraditya Scindia has fallen into the trap. He will realise the Himalayan blunder very shortly. BJP after using Scindia will through him out. I am confident Shri Kamal Nath (will) prove majority.”
Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates | How the numbers are stacked right now
The total strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 230. However, two seats are currently vacant. So, the working strength of the House in 228 — making 115 the majority mark.
Congress (including 21 MLAs who have submitted their resignation) has 114 seats in the House. It has so far survived with the help of two members of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP). There are four other Independents in the Assembly.
Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates | 'Resort politics' begins: BJP has shifted its MLAs to a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana — a state governed by the party. It was reported that Congress too was planning to move its MLAs to Jaipur, Rajasthan — a state it currently governs.
Meanwhile, MLAs close to Scindia continue to be in Bengaluru.
Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates | What's happening?
Yesterday, 21 MLAs considered close to Scindia sent their resignations. If these 21 resignations are accepted by Speaker NP Prajapati, the Kamal Nath government will no longer command majority in the House.
A lot will depend on what happens with the resignations. It is only the Speaker who can accept or reject an MLA’s resignation, not the Governor. If these 21 MLAs join the BJP before the Speaker acts on their resignation, it would invite action under the anti-defection law.
Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates | In his resignation letter addressed to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that this path had been "drawing itself out over the last year", alluding to the infighting within the party's state unit.
"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia said in his letter, adding that in order to "reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start".
Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates | Despite yesterday’s developments, some Congress leaders have expressed confidence that the Kamal Nath government will survive.
Congress MLA Arjun Singh told reporters this morning, “Congress and the Kamal Nath's government will remain. You will see on 16th (March), numbers (of MLAs) will stay the same. Him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) leaving does not affect anything, days of Rajas-Maharajas are long gone.”
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from the party yesterday, and the possibility of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) supporting him, has sparked possibility of the Kamal Nath government collapsing.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.