Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates: Cong likely to shift MLAs to Jaipur ahead of imminent floor test

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress yesterday after months of internal conflicts within the party. He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Reports suggest that he could be given a Rajya Sabha ticket and be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet.

As many as 21 MLAs supporting Scindia have tendered their resignation. The Speaker is yet to take a call on them. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has hinted that he will take the floor test required to prove command over the Legislative Assembly.

Both, the Congress and the BJP, are moving their MLAs to resorts outside the state in a bid to avoid poaching.