M K Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (ANI)

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony.

The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks.

(With PTI inputs)
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #M K Stalin #Politics #Tamil Nadu Election 2021
first published: May 7, 2021 09:22 am

