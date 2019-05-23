App
  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 counting day: Early trends give BJP massive lead

Trends suggest that the BJP is leading across Karnataka and West Bengal as of 9.30 am, while Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Counting of votes is underway and early trends have started to pour in from across the country.

Watch Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury and Opinion Editor Viju Cherian discuss the key states like West Bengal and Karnataka. Trends suggest that the BJP is leading across Karnataka and West Bengal as of 9.30 am, while Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.

Watch the video for more.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:02 am

tags #elections #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

