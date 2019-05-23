Lok Sabha Polls 2019 counting day: Early trends give BJP massive lead

Trends suggest that the BJP is leading across Karnataka and West Bengal as of 9.30 am, while Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.
Counting of votes is underway and early trends have started to pour in from across the country.
Watch Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury and Opinion Editor Viju Cherian discuss the key states like West Bengal and Karnataka. Trends suggest that the BJP is leading across Karnataka and West Bengal as of 9.30 am, while Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.Watch the video for more.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:02 am