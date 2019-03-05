App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 | Congress ready to declare candidates for Mumbai: Report

Mumbai has six parliamentary constituencies, of which the Congress will be contesting in five.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Following Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Mumbai on March 1, the party seems to be ready to finalise its candidates from the cosmopolitan city for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Mumbai has six parliamentary constituencies, of which the Congress will be contesting in five. Of these five, candidates for four seats have been nearly finalised, Hindustan Times has reported.

Priya Dutt, former MP in the 15th Lok Sabha, has agreed to contest from Mumbai’s North-Central constituency, while Milind Deora is expected to contest from Mumbai South.

Eknath Gaikwad and Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam are expected to be in the fray from the South-Central and North-West constituencies, respectively.

related news

Although Gandhi did not hold any official meetings with the state leaders, he has reportedly set the ball rolling over disputed seats, alliance with smaller parties and probable candidates in key constituencies.

Priya Dutt, who had earlier issued a press statement that she is opting out of active politics for personal reasons, was seen involved in a rally on March 1, where party workers were seen holding placards that read ‘Priya Dutt Once Again’.

“The party’s state and Mumbai leadership convinced her to not opt out, as the constituency is one of the most favoured for the party. She has started working in her constituency,” a party leader told the newspaper.

While the decision on the candidature of Gaikwad and Nirupam seems to have been finalised by the party, the Grand Old Party has still not been able to zero in on a candidate from Mumbai North constituency to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s incumbent MP Gopal Shetty.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is believed to be encouraging leaders in the Congress’ Mumbai unit to bury the hatchet and focus on upcoming polls.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mumbai Congress #Politics #Sanjay Nirupam

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Bans Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and Charity Arm FIF, Two W ...

Credit Wars Break Out in MP as Congress and BJP Lawmakers Tussle to In ...

India Trashes Pakistan's Claim of Downing IAF's Sukhoi Jet During Last ...

India vs Australia | Followed Dhoni and Rohit's Advice to Use Vijay fo ...

CBI Books Excise Official For Submitting Fake Caste Certificate During ...

Matua Matriarch Binapani Devi Dies at 100; Mamata Banerjee Terms it He ...

India vs Australia | Twitter Reacts After India's Thrilling Eight-Run ...

21 Years After Four Nuns Were Gang-raped by 26 Men in Madhya Pradesh, ...

India vs Australia | Kohli, Shankar Star as India Seal Eight-Run Win t ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni gets chased around by a pitch inv ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.