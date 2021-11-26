MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS Delhi emergency ward

The veteran politician, an accused in the Dumka treasury case linked to the fodder scam, is reportedly down with fever and drowsiness

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav (Image: PTI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Image: PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was on November 26 admitted to AIIMS Delhi emergency ward.

The veteran politician, an accused in the Dumka treasury case linked to the fodder scam, is reportedly down with fever and drowsiness. Although his condition is not serious, blood reports are presently awaited.

He is currently out on bail and had visited the All India Institute of Medical Science earlier this year in August for a routine health check-up.

A video of the 73-year-old RJD supremo and former chief minister of Bihar had gone viral earlier this week, where he could be seen driving himself down to the party office in a jeep. He was in Patna to appear before a CBI court in connection with another case related to the 90s fodder scam.

The septuagenarian has been residing in Delhi with his daughter Misa. He suffers from a host of ailments including diabetes and renal issues and has been under strict medical supervision for long.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AIIMS Delhi #Lalu Prasad Yadav
first published: Nov 26, 2021 07:42 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.