Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS Delhi emergency ward

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Image: PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was on November 26 admitted to AIIMS Delhi emergency ward.

The veteran politician, an accused in the Dumka treasury case linked to the fodder scam, is reportedly down with fever and drowsiness. Although his condition is not serious, blood reports are presently awaited.

He is currently out on bail and had visited the All India Institute of Medical Science earlier this year in August for a routine health check-up.

A video of the 73-year-old RJD supremo and former chief minister of Bihar had gone viral earlier this week, where he could be seen driving himself down to the party office in a jeep. He was in Patna to appear before a CBI court in connection with another case related to the 90s fodder scam.

The septuagenarian has been residing in Delhi with his daughter Misa. He suffers from a host of ailments including diabetes and renal issues and has been under strict medical supervision for long.