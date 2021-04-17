Lalu Prasad gets bail in multi-crore rupees fodder scam case: A timeline of the RJD president’s stints in jail

Lalu Prasad's bail in the Dumka teasury case paves the way for his release from jail as he had already acquired bail in three other cases in the fodder scam. (File Image of the RJD leader)

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court (HC) has granted bail to RJD President Lalu Prasad in the Dumka treasury case of the fodder scam on April 16.

This paves the way for Prasad’s release from jail as he had already acquired bail in three other cases in the fodder scam. This particular case was in regards to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in the 90s.

The Court has directed Prasad to not leave the country without permission, or change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

Here is a list of all cases for which the septuagenarian RJD supremo had a tryst with the law:

>> The first fodder scam case was registered against Prasad for funnelling around Rs 450 crore from the animal husbandry department in 1996.

>> Prasad was first sent to 134 days of judicial remand in relation to the first fodder scam case at the Bihar Military Police guest house in Patna July 30, 1997.

>> He was again remanded at the Bihar Military Police guest house in Patna for 73 days on October 28, 1998.

>> Prasad was also remanded in the Chaibasa treasury case in the fodder scam on November 26, 2001.

>> He and 44 others were convicted on September 30, 2013 for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.

>> For this he was arrested and housed at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail, under a five year sentence and fine of Rs 25 lakh, but was released in two-and-a-half months after fulfilling conviction and bail formalities.

>> He served time in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi after being convicted in the second fodder scam case on December 23, 2017. This was in regards to withdrawal of money from the Deogarh treasury in the fodder scam.

>> While serving the Deogarh treasury case sentence, Prasad was sentenced to another 14 years and Rs 60 lakh fine by the special CBI Court in relation to the Dumka treasury case on March 24, 2018.

>> A fifth case of funneling from the Doranda tresary in Ranchi in the fodder scam is still pending in the Special CBI Court.

>> He and his family are also embroiled in the 2005 Indian Railway tender scam, where Prasad is accused of bribing and corruption during his tenure as Railway Minister. He was accused of illegally receiving prime property from a bidder in exchange of the Railway tender.

>> Yadav is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the 2017 Delight Properties case, where he, his family and others are accused of taking cuts from the 2005 Indian Railway tender scam.

>> Yadav is also under ED probe for using a shell company to transfer a Rs 40 crore Benami property to his three children for a mere Rs 4 lakh as bribe in exchange of Railway tenders. As of January 7, 2018 the directorate has attached the property and booked his children – Tejashwi Yadav, Ragini Yadav and Chanda Singh in the case.

>> Prasad has been accused of pocketing Rs 90 lakh assigned for a “bogus” beautification scheme of the Patna zoo in 2017. As of January 6, 2018, the Patna zoo soil scam case is being investigated by the Bihar Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) department. As of May 31, 2020, the Bihar government said that official procedures prima facie did not show evidence of irregularity.