you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kumaraswamy ministry expanded, 25 ministers inducted

Fourteen ministers are from the Congress, nine from its ruling coalition partner JDS and one each from the BSP and the KPJP

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

The 15-day-old H D Kumaraswamy ministry in Karnataka was expanded today with the induction of 25 ministers.

Fourteen ministers are from the Congress, nine from its ruling coalition partner JDS and one each from the BSP and the KPJP.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

H D Revanna, son of former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and state senior Congress leaders D K Shivakumar were among those who took the oath.

JDS' G T Deve Gowda, who had emerged as a giant killer defeating former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru in the assembly polls was also inducted.Congress MLC Jayamala was the lone woman minister.

Under the power sharing arrangement, Congress will have 22 ministers and the JDS 12.With today's expansion, the strength of the ministry has gone up to 27, leaving seven more vacancies to be filled.Kumaraswamy had taken oath as chief minister and KPCC chief G Parameshwara as deputy chief minister on May 23.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:15 pm

