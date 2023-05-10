Karnataka Polls 2023: Here's why ex-Bengaluru Police Chief sought aid from rowdy sheeter 'Silent Sunil' during Karnataka Polls 2023

Bhaskar Rao | Image: KannadaNews18

Bhaskar Rao, a retired IPS officer and former Bengaluru police commissioner, is seeking the help of a history-sheeter and gangster, Sunil Kumar alias 'Silent' Sunil, to get elected, now that he is on the other side of the ropes as a poll contestant.

"Policing and politics are two different things," he said, while campaigning.

His statement drew sharp reactions from many former police officers.

Former Director General of Police, ST Ramesh, said, "a person who had held the top position in the city police joining hands with a person with criminal records to win elections is problematic."

"It also raises questions of conflict of interest. Was the police officer dealing with criminals in a professionally while in service? It is bound to dent the already battered image of the police," he added.

The backstory

In March 2023, rowdies 'Silent' Sunil, 'Wilson Garden' Naga and 'Fighter' Ravi made their leap into politics and joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, around the same time, Bhaskar Rao quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP, and was given the ticket from Chamrajpet constituency in Bengaluru on April 11.

However, Sunil, who had been appearing at BJP public events and nursing the Chamrajpet constituency, expected the ticket.

During Rao's campaigning, he reportedly said, "I've quit the police job. I can't bring police baggage into my new role. This is constitutional. Everyone competing must be respected, whether or not they have cases against them. We're all equal in this race."

Sunil's supporters expressed their displeasure the moment the news came of Rao’s nomination, by protesting outside the BJP's office in Bengaluru.

Earlier in April 2023, Sunil was summoned by the Amruthahalli police and made to execute a bond that he will stay away from all criminal activities during the elections.

The action taken under section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code allows the police to take a security bond from habitual offenders. Since he is a resident of Amruthahalli, Sunil was summoned by the police and made to execute a bond for Rs 15 lakh. He was warned to stay away from anti-social activities.

Who is 'Silent Sunil'?

Sunil Kumar is a gangster and history-sheeter, who is better known by his alias, Silent Sunil, with a total of 15 cases against him. He is alleged to have been involved in cases of murder, dacoity and theft, extortion and kidnappings, among other crimes.

This title was given to him by the Bengaluru police department because he wouldn’t speak during their interrogations. Even if he did, he would give only one-word answers to their questions.

According to media reports, another reason for Sunil Kumar being called Silent Sunil is that he carries out his operations silently, sometimes even without involving his own aides.

As a minor, Silent Sunil was accused in a case and was sent to the remand room. He still continued to commit crimes after he was released. Bengaluru police, In 2017 invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act against him in connection with a case.

In 2017, he released a trailer starring himself in the lead role for a movie about his own life. However, the movie, titled 'Silent Sunila', was later shelved.

Why did the BJP choose Rao over Sunil?

A BJP leader reportedly said the party wanted to accommodate Rao as he had shifted sides from the AAP on the assurance of a ticket. Additionally, the party wanted to keep off Sunil, as his association with him was seen as giving the party a bad image.

Even in December 2022, Sunil was "absconding" as per police records. Around the same time, Sunil was seen attending a statehood day event in Chamarajpet where he shared the dais with BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and P C Mohan.

P C Mohan, in response to the image that went viral in Karnataka, said, "It was a blood donation camp. Tejasvi and I did not know that it was a function with a stage. But once we went on the dais, it was too late. We regret participating in this programme."

The Opposition outcry that followed had led the BJP to distance itself from Sunil, though he continued to pursue a ticket.

Police officials refused to comment on the record of the cases against Sunil, several of which are pending now in courts.