App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyotiraditya Scindia takes over as AICC general secretary, resolves to strengthen party

Scindia (48), an MP from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, is already the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 6 took charge as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh West with a "resolve to strengthen the party in the state".

Scindia's appointment was made along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was made the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, on January 23.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is home to the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Soon after assuming the new charge at the Congress headquarters here, Scindia performed a 'Ganesh pooja'. He later met some party workers, including those from western Uttar Pradesh.

related news

Scindia shared a video of the prayer ceremony on Twitter and said, "Took over as Congress general secretary after doing 'Ganesh pooja' at the AICC office, with the resolve of strengthening the party in the state."

He said the Congress has a good opportunity to come back in the reckoning in Uttar Pradesh by winning a number of Lok Sabha seats to form the government at the Centre and then in the state in 2022.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, Scindia has been entrusted with the onerous task of strengthening the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, where the party did not win any seat in the last Lok Sabha elections.

His skills will be put to test in the Hindi heartland state in uniting the party cadres and putting up a good show by winning a few crucial seats in upcoming general elections.

One of the main contenders for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh after the assembly elections last year, he settled for a central role along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Scindia (48), an MP from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, is already the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #AICC #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.