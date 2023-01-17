JP Nadda gets extension as BJP president, to hold charge till Lok Sabha elections 2024

BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has received an extension, with the party on January 17 announcing the decision to retain him as their chief till at least the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Ahead of the parliamentary polls next year, Nadda has his task cut out for 2023, as the BJP would contest nine state assembly elections under his leadership.

The states going to polls this year include the Northeastern provinces of Tripura, Nagaland and Mizoram in around March, the high-stake contest in Karnataka in May, the elections in Telangana by 2023-end, and the Hindi belt states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that would also be going to polls by end of the year.

Another Northeastern state, Mizoram, is expected to go to polls along with the election-bound Hindi belt states later in the year.

The BJP currently is in power in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, and leads the government in Tripura along with ally IPFT. In Meghalyala, Nagaland and Mizoram, it is a junior partner in the government headed by regional allies.

The party is eyeing to oust traditional rival Congress from power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and defeat the K Chandrasekara Rao-led Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.

Nadda, while addressing party leaders during the BJP national executive meeting on January 16, said their efforts must be directed to ensure a win in all the nine poll-bound states.

Nadda, 62, belongs to Himachal Pradesh, where he had served as a cabinet minister between 2007 and 2012. In 2014, he was appointed as the Union health minister. In 2019, after the Narendra Modi government was re-elected, Nadda was not included in the Cabinet as the BJP decided to entrust the party's responsibility to him.

In June 2019, Nadda was appointed as the BJP's working president. And in January 2020, he was given the full-time party president charge. Nadda's predecessor to the post was BJP veteran Amit Shah, under whose tenure the BJP recorded decisive victories in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Under Nadda's tenure, the BJP lost Delhi assembly elections, but managed to increase its vote share and legislative strength in Bihar in 2020 polls. In the following year, the party led a high-octane campaign West Bengal in a bid to dislodge the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Although Banerjee scored a decisive win, the BJP inreased its MLA count from three in 2016 to 77 in the elections held last year.

In 2022, the BJP succeeded in retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous and bellwether state. The party also became the first-ever to retain power in Uttarakhand after a five-year term. In Gujarat, it recorded the biggest-ever victory, becoming the only party to win more than 150 out of the state's 182 seats.

However, in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda's home state, the Congress managed to wrest power in a closely-contested election.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)