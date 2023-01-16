Gear up for nine assembly polls in 2023, JP Nadda tells BJP executive members

The BJP office bearers at party headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on January 13 exhorted all the national executives to ensure that the party wins all nine state assembly elections in 2023.

“All the national executives were told to be ready to ensure that the BJP wins all the nine assembly polls scheduled for 2023 as a prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We have not to lose any state,” said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad said that this was the clear message to everyone during the national executive meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Prasad was addressing a press conference after the first day's session of the two-day national executive meeting ended.

During the meeting, it was also informed that the party has been able to reach out to 1,30,000 polling booths where the cadre has to be strengthened.

“The BJP being a cadre-based party with extensive involvement of workers, the PM had given the mandate to identify weak booths; up to 100 booths in each Lok Sabha segment, and strengthen its outreach at the booth level. Today party president informed us that 1,32,000 booths were to be reached out by the party,” said Prasad.

The party president also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government that have benefited people across the country.

“The party president said the Russia-Ukraine war was stopped for half day after PM Modi talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy so that 32,ooo Indian students are rescued,” informed Prasad.

The party president also stated that the government has been successful in making two made-in-India vaccines for COVID-19 within nine months, Prasad added.

Nadda also said that India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy, the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, and the third-largest manufacturer in the auto sector while the highway being built every day has risen to 37 km from 12 km earlier.

The government has also worked to empower people in the country with welfare schemes including giving free food grains, Prasad added.

Prasad said that during the meeting it was also noted that PM Modi has led from the front in the Gujarat elections, following which the party had a landslide victory.

“The party president said the victory in Gujarat was historic and others need to learn from it. Workers in Telangana are working hard and we will form government in the state,” Prasad informed.

He also said that there was no discussion on the tenure of Jagat Prakash Nadda as party president, which is expiring on January 20.

The party president also informed the leaders about the work which has been done by BJP workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"PM Modi always praises the construction of ancient temples in India, whether it’s a temple in Madurai or Rameshwaram temple. Ram temple in Ayodhya is also being constructed on the same pattern.”

He said that cement and steel are being used the least in the construction of the Ram temple.