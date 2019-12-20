Jharkhand Election Voting LIVE: Polling underway in 16 seats, 12.01% voter turnout till 9 am

Polling for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections in 16 constituencies has begun. The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to be decided in these elections, as is that of state Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi and Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh.

The polling that began at 7 am in all assembly segments will end at 3 pm in five constituencies of Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST). Voters in the rest of the assembly segments can exercise their franchise till 5 pm.

Exit Polls will be released in the evening after the conclusion of voting in all booths.