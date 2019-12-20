Jharkhand Election Voting LIVE: Polling underway in 16 seats, 12.01% voter turnout till 9 am
Of the 81 assembly seats, elections have been completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between November 30 and December 16. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 23.
Polling for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections in 16 constituencies has begun. The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to be decided in these elections, as is that of state Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi and Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh.
The polling that began at 7 am in all assembly segments will end at 3 pm in five constituencies of Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST). Voters in the rest of the assembly segments can exercise their franchise till 5 pm.
Exit Polls will be released in the evening after the conclusion of voting in all booths.
Fate of two Jharkhand ministers, former CM Hemant Soren to be decided in last phase
Jharkhand Assembly election, Phase 5, Update: Jharkhand has recorded 12.01 percent voting till 9 am in the fifth and final phase of polling that began at 7 am for 16 Assembly constituencies, reported IANS.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Twitter: I appeal to all the first-time voters to come out and vote in large numbers. Vote for the prosperity of Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Assembly election, Phase 5: BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath. State Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is contesting against JMM's working president and former chief minister Hemant Soren from Dumka.
Jharkhand Assembly election, Phase 5: The Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines. Altogether, 249 polling stations have been marked as model booths. As many as 133 polling stations have women staff while 1,347 have webcasting facilities, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told PTI.
Jharkhand Assembly election, Phase 5: In all, 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. Adequate security forces have been deployed, he said.
Of 5,389 polling stations, 396 in Naxal-affected areas have been marked as "critical" while 208 have been declared "sensitive".
In all, 1,321 polling stations in non-left wing extremism affected areas have been marked as "critical" while 1,765 declared "sensitive". (PTI)
Jharkhand Assembly election, Phase 5: The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies. While the JMM has fielded nominees in 11 constituencies, the Congress and the RJD are contesting from four and one segments, respectively.
The Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round.
Candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, AJSU Party and the Left are also in the fray. (PTI)
Jharkhand Assembly election, Phase 5: The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter: Today is the fifth and final phase of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy.
Out of 237 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly election, 29 are women. This amounts to 12 percent candidature.
Source: Association for Democratic Reforms