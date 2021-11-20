In-Depth | UP elections 2022: Is BJP on strong ground to retain power in India's most bellwether state?

"A victory in UP will open the doors to 2024," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his recent visit to Varanasi. His statement underlines the electoral significance of Uttar Pradesh -- India's most populous and political bellwether state. But, is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on strong ground to retain the state?

In terms of numbers, the BJP is entering into the poll battle from a position of strength -- considering the near-50 percent vote share it secured in UP in the 2019 parliamentary elections. However, an array of political and economic factors, that have emerged over the last two-and-a-half years, has raised challenges for the saffron camp.

A possible anti-incumbency sentiment among the public, the high inflation fuelled by soaring fuel prices, the economic distress caused by COVID-19, and the unrest among farmers seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support prices have upped the ante against the ruling party.

The anti-BJP bloc was quick to link Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock repeal of the three contentious farm reform laws - that had triggered a massive protest in western UP, apart from Haryana and Punjab - to the upcoming polls.

In addition, the opposition which was decimated in 2017 and 2019, is significantly regaining lost grounds, suggest pre-election surveys which have, though, given an edge to the BJP. From a divided opposition, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is emerging as a prime challenger, the early opinion polls show.

Given the above odds, the BJP is still considered to have an upper hand considering its unmatched election machinery. The party is considered to be the most dominant currently in the Indian polity, particularly in the Hindi heartland states. Its electoral spread in UP, over the past seven years, has been unparalleled.

Against this backdrop, Moneycontrol attempts to analyse where the BJP stands in this battle for the 403-seat UP assembly, which is expected to be held around February-March 2022.