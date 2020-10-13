Hathras case | Late night cremation was infringement upon human right, says Allahabad HC

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court observed on October 13 that the late-night cremation of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, amounted to infringement upon human right.

Issuing its order after hearing the Hathras case on October 12, the Allahabad High Court said: “Action of state authorities, in the name of law and order situation, is prima facie an infringement upon human rights of the victim and her family. She was entitled to decent cremation in accordance with her religious customs, which essentially are to be performed by her family.”

The HC further said: “Facts, as of now, ex facie, reveal that decision to cremate the victim in the night without handing over the body to the family, or their consent was taken jointly by the administration at the local level and was implemented on the orders of the Hathras District Magistrate.”

The court has summoned the then Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir on the next date of hearing on the case on November 2. Both the SP and Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar have been told to file their respective affidavits in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh administration has been directed by the Allahabad HC to ensure security of the victim’s family and told to keep investigation details confidential.

