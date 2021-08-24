In-Depth | Can Afghan women trust assurances of Taliban that have a chilling track record?

In 2020 and 2021, when the situation in Afghanistan started changing after USA’s announcement to pull back its troops in a phased manner, international human rights watchdogs were closely monitoring the situation, and apprehensions about how women would be treated under the Taliban were cited in several reports.
In June 2020, Human Rights Watch in a report titled “You Have No Right to Complain” noted, “While in power in Afghanistan in the 1990s, the Taliban’s rights record was characterized by systematic violations against women and girls; cruel corporal punishments, including executions; and extreme suppression of freedom of religion, expression, and education.”
In the 20 years since the Taliban was ousted, Afghan women have fought for their own rights and have taken a proactive role in the development of human rights in their nation – including the establishment of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.
In 2021, Amnesty International in a public statement titled ‘Afghan women’s rights on the verge of rollback as international forces withdraw and peace talks in stalemate’ said, “The Taliban has historically enforced harsh, discriminatory policies against women with the result of women being excluded from public life.
When the Taliban were ruling the country from 1996 to 2001, women were denied their rights to education and accessing healthcare, and their right to freedom of movement was severely restricted, they could not appear in public without a close male relative, and were subject to harsh, disproportionate punishments even for minor ‘offenses’. Any deviation from the group`s set rules could be punished through public corporal punishment, or even death penalty or public execution.”
Speaking to news agency AP, Marianne O’Grady, Kabul-based deputy country director for CARE International, said the strides made by women over the past two decades have been dramatic, particularly in urban areas, adding she cannot see things going back to the way they were, even with a Taliban takeover.
Afghan women in burqas walk on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Image: AP)
Human Rights Watch has also offered a bleak assessment of women’s health care in Afghanistan in its latest report, saying that even basic information on health and family planning is not available to most Afghan women. And even when women can get the care they need, the quality is often poor. The report says there are 4.6 medical professionals to 10,000 people in Afghanistan; the World Health Organization considers 23 medical professionals to 10,000 people a critical shortage.
What emerged is a picture of a system that is increasingly unaffordable to the estimated 61 percent to 72 percent of Afghan women, who live in poverty, and one in which women often have more children than they want because of lack of access to modern contraception; face risky pregnancies because of lack of care; and undergo procedures that could be done more safely with access to and capacity to use more modern techniques, the report said.
Most women cannot afford the increasingly costly medicines they need or even the cost of a taxi ride to a clinic, often at least a half-hour away. Most Afghans live on less than $1.90 a day.
International aid to Afghanistan has also been dwindling in recent years, in part because of the deteriorating security amid relentless violence, but also because of increasing demands on funds exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
As U.S. and NATO troops continue their final withdrawal from Afghanistan, expected to be completed latest by September 11, assistance is likely to further decrease.
Read more weekly in-depth articles from Moneycontrol here