In-Depth | Can Afghan women trust assurances of Taliban that have a chilling track record?

The Taliban have tried hard to project a moderate image. One of their leaders was interviewed by a woman, Beheshta Arghand, on Tolo News, a local private channel, signalling a new face of the group, but the goodwill the gesture may have generated was soon replaced by dreadful anxiety.



Afghan woman TV news anchor stopped from working.

Shabnam Dawran, a news anchor with state channel RTA Pushto, has released a video saying she went to her office and was told to return home, despite assurances by the Taliban that women would be allowed to work under their rule pic.twitter.com/DUL5dpfist — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 20, 2021

News agency AFP reported on August 19 that an Afghan woman journalist was barred from working at her TV station and pleaded for help in a video posted online. Wearing a hijab and showing her office card, well-known news anchor Shabnam Dawran said "our lives are under threat" in the clip on social media.

Dawran, who has worked as a journalist for six years in Afghanistan for state-owned broadcaster RTA, said she was barred from entering her office while male colleagues were allowed in.

"I didn't give up after the change of system and went to attend my office, but unluckily I was not allowed despite showing my office card," she said in the video. "The male employees, those with office cards were allowed to enter the office but I was told that I couldn't continue my duty because the system has been changed."

Dawran pleads with viewers, saying: "Those who are listening to me, if the world hears me, then please help us as our lives are under threat."

Women hold signs reading "Stop killing Afghans" and "Peace, Freedom, Justice for Afghanistan" during a demonstration for the reception of threatened people from Afghanistan, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. (Image: AP)

On the same day, NPR reported a story of an Afghan woman doctor who had to flee the country as she was getting serious threats from the Taliban for administering a contraceptive injection to a 13-year-old. Dr Akbari recounted to NPR that the child bride’s husband was furious at this move and kept threatening her.

He was part of a Taliban contingent that was active in the area outside the city, even though the contingent did not then control the city itself. But as the Taliban started to make military gains, Akbari felt the threats became more real.

He'd point out that she belongs to the ethnic Hazara group — which generally follows the Shiite sect of Islam — and which the predominantly Sunni Taliban has a history of targeting.

"He would say, 'You're an infidel. You're against Islam. You're killing generations. We know what to do with you.” Soon, other Taliban members were also sending messages.

As a result of all this, Akbari fled the country a few days before the Taliban took control of Kabul. She didn’t even stop at her place to pack her clothes, belongings or anything. Boarding the plane, she was shocked to see it almost entirely filled with other women travelling alone, a rare sight in Afghanistan. That’s when she knew for sure the Taliban had taken the city.

Videos emerged on social media of a small group of women holding placards and demanding equal rights on the streets of Kabul — reportedly the first agitation of its kind since the militant group seized control of the country.



Translation:

“We want our rights, here are women, we want social security, no ban on work, the right to education and the right to political participation. No force can ignore and stifle women. All our achievements over the years should not be compromised and our basic rights!” https://t.co/A23STviJ4C — Leah McElrath(@leahmcelrath) August 17, 2021



One of Afghanistan’s first female mayors, Zarifa Ghafari, also had earlier said she had no option but to wait for the Taliban to come and kill her.

Even though the Taliban has claimed that many practices concerning women will change under their rule now, still, a sense of dread appears to be omnipresent, particularly among women.